JOHOR BAHRU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said nation-building efforts should not be limited to physical development alone, but must also focus on nurturing individuals who embody strrong humanitarian values.

He said the concept of Malaysia MADANI calls upon the people, especially youths, to grasp the true meaning of human development, which encompasses noble traits such as compassion, moderation and mutual understanding among different races and religions.

“We want to develop individuals who possess certain elements, characteristics, values and capabilities. Youths must set a good example of how this nation can be united.

“With the spirit of Malaysia MADANI, it does not mean we diminish our ethnic pride or love and practice of our religion. On the contrary, we must honour our culture, arts, literature, and language... there is nothing wrong with that as long as youths set the right example,” he said.

The Prime Minister said this at the Johor 2025 MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) launch at Toppen Shopping Centre here today.

Also present were Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh, who is the lead minister for the programme, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Anwar said that the construction of skyscrapers and modern infrastructure would be meaningless if the people were violent, greedy, arrogant and lack a sense of humanity.

He also stressed that sports, arts and cultural activities must be encouraged, as they are vital avenues for fostering unity and solidarity among the people.

“That’s why we promote sports and athletics, we support diverse arts and cultural events. Why? Because they instill spirit, mutual understanding, unity and loyalty among one another,” he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that these values must be continuously nurtured and embedded as core principles in building a united and harmonious nation.

“I hope leaders and youth participants present today will take these principles to heart,” he added.

During the event, Anwar presented the Sports Matching Grant, Community Sports Fund and the MADANI Community Wellbeing Programme Grant.

The Prime Minister, together with Hannah, Onn Hafiz and Shamsul Azri, also visited booths operated by various government agencies and departments involved in the programme.