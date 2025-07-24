National Archives boosts academic research with historical contributions

IPOH: The National Archives of Malaysia (ANM) has reaffirmed its commitment to academic research and historical preservation, calling for more contributions from researchers and the public.

ANM director-general Datuk Jaafar Sidek Abdul Rahman emphasized the agency’s role in safeguarding national heritage through archival collections and partnerships. “We aim to ensure historical materials remain accessible for future generations,“ he said during the launch of the book *Warisan Sejarah Hulu Reman - Hulu Perak*.

Jaafar Sidek encouraged researchers and writers to submit factual, evidence-based works to foster patriotism and unity. “Contributions can reshape Malaysia’s historical narrative,“ he said, welcoming donations of historical documents.

The newly launched book, authored by Mohd Zamberi Abdul Malek, explores Hulu Perak’s history using archival records, including British colonial correspondence on the Perak-Siam border dispute. Spanning 526 pages, it covers key periods from the Prehistoric Stone Age to modern integration into Perak.

Hulu Perak’s contested past between the Perak Sultanate and Reman Kingdom of Patani is highlighted, revealing its socio-economic and political influence on Malaysia. - Bernama