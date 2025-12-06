MELAKA: The National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Day 2025 celebration got off to a rousing start yesterday, drawing 41,830 visitors as of 8 pm.

Deputy Prime Minister and National TVET Council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the strong turnout indicated that the target of attracting 150,000 visitors to the three-day event could be achieved.

“We hope more people will attend, and we invite the public, especially youths and technical field enthusiasts, to come and learn more about the potential of TVET,” he told reporters after a walkabout at the event, held at the Melaka International Trade Centre in Ayer Keroh today.

Earlier, he was accompanied by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and other state leaders as they visited over 50 exhibition booths and a range of competitions featuring student and agency participants.

Held for the first time in Melaka under the theme “TVET: The Preferred Career Choice”, the event was subsequently launched today by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, along with the launch of the High-Impact TVET Programme Initiative on Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity.

A variety of activities will be held during the event, including seminars, workshops and competitions centred on innovation, technology and technical skills.

Twelve ministries are involved in organising the celebration, including the Ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Rural and Regional Development, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Human Resources, and Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI).

National TVET Day 2025 also highlights the involvement of four key pillars in the sector: industry, institutions, non-governmental organisations, and both federal and state government agencies.