National Unity Ministry proposes 21 initiatives for 13MP in Malaysia

SIBU: The Ministry of National Unity has put forward 21 proposals for inclusion in the upcoming 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), aiming to strengthen national cohesion through sustainable initiatives.

National Unity Minister Datuk Seri Aaron Ago Dagang highlighted that the proposals prioritise the Pembinaan Negara Bangsa initiative, aligning with the ministry’s long-term unity goals.

“Nation-building is crucial for Malaysia as a multi-racial and multi-cultural country. It must be formulated comprehensively so that the unity we build will be long-lasting,“ he said.

His speech was delivered by Deputy Minister Senator Saraswathy Kandasami at the Sarawak-level Unity Week (SMP) 2025 launch in Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang.

The event saw participation from key officials, including Ministry secretary-general Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid and Sarawak JPNIN director Diwarna Azool.

Aaron added that the ministry is developing a framework to foster a unified national identity.

The SMP 2025 celebration, running from July 25 to 27, featured unity-themed activities such as traditional sports, aerobics, and cultural exhibitions.

Government agencies and departments also showcased initiatives promoting interracial dialogue and youth engagement, reinforcing Sarawak’s diverse community spirit. - Bernama