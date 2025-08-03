KUALA LUMPUR: The National Women’s Policy 2025-2030 launched today will focus improving existing policies and stepping up enforcement against domestic violence offenders.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the new policies will also cover loopholes in previous policies, with more focus on the protection of women, especially those involved in domestic violence.

“Most importantly, the ministry wants to help women, especially those affected by the violence because the cases are currently increasing.

“Punishment must be stepped up... we don’t want to just talk but there needs to be implementation in terms of punishment and action needs to be taken against perpetrators,” she told reporters after attending the officiation of the 2025 International Women’s Day Celebrations at Dewan Merdeka, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur here today, which was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who also launched the National Women’s Policy 2025-2030.

Nancy added that the ministry will work with the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) to step up enforcement actions.

On the 2025 International Women’s Day celebrations, themed “Aspirational Women Building a Legacy”, Nancy said that her ministry for the very first time has implemented pre-celebration activities to ensure more comprehensive and inclusive participation, beginning with the Borneo Zone on Feb 11, East Zone (Feb 18), South Zone (Feb 24), Central Zone (Feb 25) and North Zone (Feb 26) with an estimated 500 to 1,000 participants in each zone.

“The activities organised included awareness and advocacy campaigns, forums and dialogue sessions with women leaders and experts in various fields, as well as discussions on aspects of leadership, economy and women welfare,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister presented special Kasih Wanita Awards to four individuals to honour their contributions during the today’s launch.

Cempaka Merah Asnaf Society founder Che Norhayati Mohamed received the Kasih Wanita Bakti Award, former schizophrenia patient Nor Kamariah Mohd Khalid Lourdes Lid received the Kasih Wanita Cekal Award, former police personnel Jennifer Atok received the Kasih Wanita Harmoni Award and Orang Asli teacher Amira Yoke Bes received the Kasih Wanita Komuniti Award.