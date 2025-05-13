Navara driver receives 30-day jail term for reckless driving

PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur magistrates’ court today sentenced a 32-year-old man to 30 days behind bars after he admitted to driving recklessly.

K. Darmaraju entered a guilty plea to charges under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 following an incident where he sideswiped a motorcycle with a middle-aged couple aboard on the PLUS Highway last Saturday.

In addition to jail time, the court imposed a RM12,000 fine on Darmaraju.

Magistrate Khairunnisak Hassni ruled that the defendant would face six months’ imprisonment if he failed to pay the fine, according to Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

