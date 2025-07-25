Negeri Sembilan KPDN seizes 1,000 litres of subsidised diesel in Seremban

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) confiscated approximately 1,000 litres of subsidised diesel during operations Op Tiris and Op Jeriji in Taman Angsamas. The raid, conducted late yesterday evening, also led to the seizure of a Daihatsu lorry, a 1,000-litre IBC tank, a water storage tank, a pump, and pipe hoses, with a total estimated value of RM18,912.91.

S. Veerapan, State Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Climate Change, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman, stated that the inspection uncovered unauthorised diesel storage at a residential property, suspected for distribution. “An individual, identified as the owner of the lorry and premises, was responsible for the operation,“ he said in a statement today.

Investigations revealed that the suspect did not possess a permit to store controlled goods, potentially violating Regulation 3(1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974. Further inquiries are ongoing. Veerapan emphasised that trading controlled goods without a permit is a serious offence, threatening consumer safety and market stability. - Bernama