PETALING JAYA: Pantai Jerejak assemblyman Fahmi Zainol has expressed his gratitude to Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun for sending two water tankers to assist residents in regards to the scheduled water supply disruption in Penang.

Fahmi took to his social media on April 23 to thank Aminuddin for the timely support.

“Thank you to the Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar for sending two water tankers to Pantai Jerejak in light of the water supply disruption in Penang from April 24 to 26,” he wrote.

Earlier, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced that 341,708 consumer accounts across five districts in Penang will be affected by a scheduled water supply interruption from April 25 to 28.

The disruption is due to the implementation of 23 infrastructure projects worth RM25 million, aimed at enhancing water supply services for approximately 465,000 consumers in areas served by the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant.