Over 300,000 Penangites face water cut from April 25-28

GEORGE TOWN: One of this year’s largest scheduled water supply disruptions (SWSI), from April 25 to 28, will see 341,708 users across five districts in Penang affected.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the move would enable the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) to carry out 23 pipeline installation projects and other essential works totalling RM25 million.

“The impact of these projects will be felt by 465,000 consumer accounts in the state, either through increased water supply, improved water pressure, more stable supply at all times and faster recovery in the event of disruptions.

“Generally, the April 2025 SWSI will involve a partial shutdown of the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (LRA).

“Therefore, the April 2025 SWSI is scheduled to take place from Friday (April 25) to Monday (April 28), with the planned maximum shutdown period extended to 60 hours or 2.5 days,“ he told a press conference at his office in Komtar here today.

However, Chow, also the PBAPP chairman, clarified that in the best interest of consumers, PBAPP aims to restore 88 per cent of the water supply for 300,185 out of the 341,708 affected accounts within 48 hours.

“With this early notice, we hope the public will cooperate to ensure the success of this plan. Store enough water for 24, 48 or 60 hours, depending on your residential location,“ he said, adding that the physical works were expected to take 18 hours and involve 800 personnel.

Meanwhile, PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk K. Pathmanathan, who was also present at the press conference, said the primary focus of the SWSI in April would be the final connection works for the new Sungai Perai River Crossing Pipeline (SP-RCP) at Ampang Jajar, valued at RM8.7 million.

He added that PBAPP had also decided to implement seven other projects at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant in Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) during the SWSI period to optimise pumping and treated water supply from the facility.

“The projects at the Sungai Dua LRA will include urgent upgrades and maintenance of treated water pumping operations, repairs to a leaking pipeline measuring 700 millimetres in diametres and the replacement of a butterfly valve on the main 1.2-metre pipeline at Jalan Pengkalan Tambang, near the Sungai Dua LRA,“ he said.

He further explained that the water supply will be restored in three phases, with 40 per cent or 136,683 consumers in SPU, Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT), Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS), Barat Daya and Timur Laut areas expected to have their water supply restored within 24 hours

A total of 88 per cent or 163,502 users in SPU, SPT, SPS, Barat Daya and Timur Laut will regain supply within 48 hours, while the remaining 41,523 affected accounts are expected to have their water restored within 60 hours.