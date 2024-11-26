SEREMBAN: The state government, through the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAINS) and the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council (MAINS), is reviewing the Control of Islamic Religious Schools Enactment (Negeri Sembilan) 1996, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the review aimed to improve the monitoring and regulation of religious education institutions in the state, ensuring that religious schools, including tahfiz, madrasah, pondok, and sekolah agama rakyat, complied with the required educational and safety standards.

The Sikamat assemblyman added that the state government had also strengthened the curriculum of Islamic schools by introducing the Negeri Sembilan Islamic School Basic Curriculum (KASINS).

“KASINS aims to establish the foundation for inclusive and systematic Islamic education, develop skills across various fields of knowledge, and enhance parents’ confidence in their children’s religious education. It also seeks to regulate the curriculum in private Islamic schools to ensure it aligns with the teachings of the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah.

“As of now, 33 private Islamic schools have adopted the KASINS curriculum,” he said in reply to a question from Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (BN-Rantau), represented by Chembong assemblyman Datuk Zaifulbahri Idris, regarding the state government’s efforts to strengthen Islamic education in Negeri Sembilan at the State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

In the meantime, Aminuddin said the state government, through the Negeri Sembilan Economic Planning Unit (UPEN) would continue to strengthen the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) Fast Track programme to improve the marketability of students from tahfiz, madrasah, and pondok institutions.

He said the state government had also channelled RM17,640 to the Negeri Sembilan Education Department for the implementation of the “Imam Al-Nawawi’s 40 Hadith” appreciation module.

In response to a question from Puan Sri Bibi Sharliza Mohd Khalid (BN-Juasseh) about the measures being taken to raise public awareness of the dangers of deviant teachings, Aminuddin said the State Mufti Department had implemented the Irsyad Fatwa Programme, aimed at educating Muslims on the true teachings of Islam.

“In addition, the state government, through the state police contingent, is conducting intelligence gathering and monitoring on groups or teachings that are deemed heretical, deviant, and contrary to Islamic laws,” he said.