Negeri Sembilan water tariff hike to improve services, says MB

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan water tariff increase is aimed at improving services and addressing financial challenges, according to Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He clarified that the adjustment was carefully reviewed with the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) and aligns with similar moves in other states.

Aminuddin explained that the revised tariff will help restructure the state’s RM700 million debt to Pengurusan Aset Air Berhad, incurred during the Ngoi-Ngoi 2 Water Treatment Plant project.

Additionally, it will fund new dam constructions and pipe replacement programmes to reduce non-revenue water losses.

“Operating costs have surged, especially due to higher electricity tariffs, increasing our monthly water pumping expenses by RM700,000 since last July,“ he said after launching the Negeri Sembilan-level Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2025 campaign.

Domestic consumers will still receive subsidies for up to 40 cubic metres of water, with the first 20 cubic metres fully subsidised and the next 20 at a minimal rate.

Aminuddin noted that the actual water treatment cost ranges between RM1.10 and RM1.15 per cubic metre, but consumers pay only around 70 sen, with the government covering the remaining subsidy.

He urged public understanding, emphasising that the hike ensures long-term water sustainability. The new tariff, averaging a 20 sen increase per cubic metre, took effect on Aug 1 but excludes Perak domestic users. - Bernama