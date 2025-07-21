Negeri Sembilan wins most progressive state award at IBR ASEAN 2025

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan has been honoured as Malaysia’s Most Progressive State at the International Business Review (IBR) ASEAN Awards 2025.

The recognition highlights the state’s achievements in key areas such as investment attractiveness, tourism, and sustainable development.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun stated that the award reflects the state government’s commitment to progress.

“This recognition is more than just an award. It is a testament to the collective efforts of the Negeri Sembilan administration at all levels, guided by our principles of Clean, United and Prosperous,” he said.

The evaluation covered 20 criteria, including financial security, ease of doing business, tourism growth, industrial development, and environmental preservation.

The judging panel comprised local and international experts from diverse sectors.

State executive councillor Teo Kok Seong and State Economic Planning Unit director Dr Arwan Sabri accepted the award at the Sabah International Convention Centre in Kota Kinabalu last Saturday. – Bernama