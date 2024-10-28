PETALING JAYA: Missing his children back in his hometown is believed to be the motive behind a foreigner’s attempt to kidnap a two-year-old in Kuang on Oct 22.

According to Harian Metro, Sungai Buloh district police chief, Superintendent Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor, said that the suspect, a Nepalese, has two children who are nearly the same age as the victim.

“At this point, the identified motive is that the suspect missed his two children, who are about the same age as the victim.

“This longing caused the suspect to start behaving somewhat irrationally,” he was reported as saying.

The suspect has been referred to the psychiatric unit at Sungai Buloh Hospital, and is still awaiting the results.

He added that they will also be following up with Immigration regarding the suspect’s documents and temporary work permit.

Previously, the foreigner, who introduced himself as a cleaner, suddenly went into the living room of the house and tried to grab the boy.

The boy’s mother had screamed for help, which led to the neighbour who came over and saw the suspect trying to flee, leaving the boy behind.

The neighbour and other residents gave chase and managed to detain him near a garbage disposal area about 500 meters away and handed him over to the police