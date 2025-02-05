New amendments to Sabah and Sarawak Labour Ordinances take effect from May 1

PUTRAJAYA: The Sabah Labour Ordinance (Amendment) Act 2025 and the Sarawak Labour Ordinance (Amendment) Act 2025 come into force on May 1, with the exception of Section IVA, which specifically addresses the minimum standards for workers’ housing, accommodation, and facilities.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong confirmed this date as the official commencement of the amendments, according to a statement from the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA).

The official date for the enforcement of the Sabah and Sarawak Labour Ordinance Amendment Acts was gazetted on April 28.

“These amendments are significant as, for the first time since the formation of Malaysia, labour laws have been successfully standardised across Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak.

“The standardisation includes three key legislations, namely the Employment Act 1955 [Act 265], the Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodation, and Facilities for Workers Act 1990 [Act 446], and the Children and Young Persons (Employment) Act 1966 [Act 350],” the statement read.

KESUMA said that the amendments to the Sabah and Sarawak Labour Ordinances are a priority and demonstrate the government’s commitment to ensuring that the rights and welfare of workers are standardised across Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak.

“The amendments to both ordinances are aimed at fulfilling Malaysia’s obligations towards the compliance of the country’s labour laws with international labour standards.

“It is specifically, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work 1998, to improve Malaysia’s image, thereby attracting more investors, especially from abroad,” according to the statement.

According to KESUMA, key changes in the amendments include an expansion of the ordinances’ coverage, which now applies to all workers regardless of their salary or job type, extending beyond the previous limit of RM2,500 per month.

Additionally, the amendments introduce several important improvements for workers, including an increase in maternity leave from 60 days to 98 days, the introduction of seven days of paternity leave for fathers, and a reduction in the standard workweek from 48 hours to 45 hours.

The amendments also introduce new provisions on flexible working arrangements, workplace discrimination complaints, forced labour complaints, sexual harassment, and workers’ housing, accommodation, and facilities, adapting provisions from the Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodation, and Facilities for Workers Act 1990 (Act 446).

Furthermore, KESUMA announced that the gazettment of the two acts also includes two orders under the Sabah Labour Ordinance (Amendment) Act 2025, namely the Employment Order (Exemption) (Revocation) Order 2025 and the Employment Order (Amendment of First Schedule) Order 2025.

Additionally, one order under the Sarawak Labour Ordinance (Amendment) Act 2025 - the Employment Order (Exemption) (Revocation) Order 2025 - also took effect on May 1.

“KESUMA is confident that the amendments to both ordinances will have a significant positive impact on the welfare and rights of workers in Sabah and Sarawak, and will further enhance Malaysia’s international reputation,” the statement concluded.