New Changlun mosque opens with gratitude to PM for RM3 million allocation

JITRA: The Ihya ‘Ulumuddin Mosque in Changlun has officially commenced full operations today, bringing joy to residents who had long awaited a spacious and comfortable place of worship.

Construction of the new mosque, which replaces the old facility, resumed after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced an additional allocation of RM3.07 million in 2023.

The total project cost now stands at RM5.77 million following this crucial financial injection.

Deputy chairman Zainol Abidin Mohamad confirmed the mosque was completed early this year but required infrastructure improvements and official approval before opening.

He expressed profound gratitude to the Prime Minister for reviving the once-abandoned project that congregation members had eagerly anticipated.

Zainol Abidin noted that several facilities still require enhancement for optimal congregational comfort, including air-conditioning installation and expanded parking.

The mosque committee plans to request additional allocations from the Prime Minister to further optimise the mosque’s functionality.

Imam Hasrul Hasan revealed the new mosque can accommodate up to 1,000 worshippers, significantly more than the old mosque’s 600-person capacity.

The old mosque will remain operational for daily prayers while Friday prayers and religious programmes will exclusively use the new facility.

Congregant Muhamad Nur Amirul Nur Asmadi praised the new mosque’s safer location away from the main road, eliminating previous traffic congestion and safety concerns.

He specifically acknowledged the government’s allocation that enabled completion of this more comfortable worship space, particularly benefiting elderly congregants. – Bernama