MERSING: Four schools on Tioman Island, Pahang, have received a total of RM654,000 worth of new facilities, including high-speed boats, optimist boats, and three-wheeled motorcycles, aimed at improving access for students and teachers, especially for emergency situations.

Education director-general Azman Adnan said the initiative will benefit 463 students and 72 teachers from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tekek, SK Mukut, SK Juara, and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tekek.

“The Ministry of Education (MOE) is committed to ensuring inclusive education, tailored to local needs, as part of our broader efforts to deliver quality education.

“This initiative aligns with the Ministry’s Seven Core Initiatives under the Madani Education Framework: Humanistic Education,“ Azman said during the handover ceremony for the new facilities at Aur Pesaka Jaya here today.

He said the move represents a significant step in addressing the transportation challenges faced by island schools and enhancing the overall educational experience, especially for students in coastal areas.

The newly delivered facilities include a three-wheeled motorcycle for each school, three optimist boats for primary schools, and two high-speed boats for island schools in the Rompin district of Pahang.

These vehicles are expected to ease transportation challenges, ensuring smoother logistics for staff, students, and educational activities.

Azman also highlighted Tioman Island students’ achievements in sports, with several representing Pahang in sailing at the National Schools Sports Council (MSSM). As a result, MOE approved the purchase of optimist boats for training, and SK Juara was designated as a sailing sports hub in Pahang.

Meanwhile, SK Mukut’s headmaster, Sakry Muhammad, praised the new boats as a game-changer, saying they will save time and improve sailing training, eliminating the need to borrow equipment.