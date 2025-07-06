New infrastructure projects boost rural development in Kapit

KAPIT: The launch of new infrastructure projects in Balleh has received overwhelming support from the local community, with more than 1,000 residents attending a rural outreach event at Rumah Edison Bugap in Sungai Melekun.

The event, organised under the Pemimpin Bersama Rakyat programme, showcased the opening of an iron jetty and cement road, aimed at improving connectivity and living conditions in Kapit.

Works Minister and Kapit MP Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi highlighted the strong turnout, noting the presence of 124 longhouse chiefs and Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) members as a sign of grassroots confidence in government initiatives.

“This event reflects the strong relationship between the community and the government. It also highlights the positive reception to ongoing development efforts in the N.61 Pelagus state constituency and surrounding areas,“ he said.

To further support rural communities, Nanta announced the construction of a new community hall at Rumah Edison Bugap.

He also revealed an allocation of RM857,000 to assist more than 60 longhouses, with each household receiving RM500 in aid.

“This contribution is a token of appreciation for the commitment shown by the longhouse chiefs and JKKK members, and a gesture of thanks for the community’s unwavering support for GPS and the MADANI government,“ he added.

Nanta urged Kapit residents to remain united in supporting government efforts to sustain development programmes in the region.

He noted that Kapit, once considered remote, is now progressing through large-scale infrastructure projects driven by federal and state collaboration.

Key projects include a RM300 million bridge across Batang Rajang from Nanga Yong and a 2.5-kilometre road linking Jalan Song-Kapit to the Ulu Rajang Development Agency (URDA) network.

“The road from Nanga Tulie to the Batang Rajang bridge, currently under construction, will serve as a vital link to interior areas such as Sungai Melipis, Sungai Menuan, and Sungai Ibau,“ he said.

Other upcoming developments include a MARA Professional College, a new police station, and SMK Bukit Goram.

The government has also approved projects like a new hotel, Bujang Berani Square, and additional infrastructure initiatives expected to benefit Kapit residents directly and indirectly. - Bernama