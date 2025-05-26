PUTRAJAYA: The longstanding issue of Islamic burial land in Hulu Semenyih, which has persisted for over three decades, is expected to be resolved with the opening of a new Islamic cemetery there, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

In a Facebook post, Dr Zaliha said the Islamic cemeteries in Kuala Lumpur have now reached over 70 per cent utilisation, with the remaining capacity estimated to suffice for only another five to seven years.

“Insya-Allah, with the opening of this cemetery (in Hulu Semenyih), the need can be met for up to another 28 years,” she said.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar was previously reported in August as saying that deceased Muslims from Kuala Lumpur would be buried at a new cemetery gazetted by the government in Semenyih.

Mohd Na’im said the new cemetery site, covering nearly 90 hectares, would be fully managed by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI).

Earlier, Dr Zaliha received a courtesy call from Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and his delegation at Menara Seri Wilayah here today, during which several discussions centred cooperation between the Federal Territories and Selangor.

According to Dr Zaliha, issues raised also included the finalisation of border demarcation between Kuala Lumpur–Selangor and Putrajaya–Selangor to ensure integrated border enforcement, maximise land use for planned development, streamline land revenue collection and avoid encroachment and overlapping jurisdiction.

“Alhamdulillah,, today’s session took place in a spirit of consensus and mutual understanding between both sides.

“This meeting is important to ensure that development is carried out inclusively and brings mutual benefit to both the Federal Territories and Selangor,” she said.