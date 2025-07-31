New project management mechanism under Malaysia’s 13MP plan

KUALA LUMPUR: A new project management mechanism will be introduced under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) to improve strategic planning and execution of development projects.

The Ministry of Economy outlined key reforms, including specialised strategic planners in each ministry and enhanced training modules for civil servants.

The plan emphasises tighter cost controls and expanded use of turnkey and design-and-build models. Multi-purpose infrastructure projects will be prioritised to optimise resources. The document states, “The potential for designating part of large-scale high-rise housing areas as public facilities, such as schools and health clinics, will be explored to ensure integrated development.”

Federal land banks will be better utilised through improved management, while land acquisition processes will be centralised under the Department of the Director General of Lands and Mines. Private developers will also be invited to participate in public interest projects to address idle land issues.

Public-private partnerships (PPP) will be strengthened under the PIKAS 2030 framework, focusing on user-paid models. “Approval of new PPP projects involving government financial commitments will be subject to the scope and allocation limits under 13MP,“ the document adds. Governance reforms aim to reduce leakages and improve financial management, aligning with the MADANI Economy framework.

These measures are expected to deliver better infrastructure, attract investors, and support economic growth. - Bernama