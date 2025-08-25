New RM43.3 million health clinic planned for Sungai Rambai, Melaka

MELAKA: Sungai Rambai assemblyman Datuk Siti Faizah Abdul Azis announced that her state constituency is set to receive a new RM43.3 million health clinic.

She said the Type 3 health clinic will feature modern facilities, including a rehabilitation centre, on a 3.03-hectare site near Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sungai Rambai, with the tender expected to open early next year.

“The two-storey facility will be equipped with a lift and is expected to benefit residents of Sungai Rambai and nearby Kampung Tasik, Tangkak, Johor,” she said.

Siti Faizah made the announcement when met by reporters at the investiture ceremony for state honours and awards in conjunction with the 76th birthday celebration of Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam today.

She was conferred the Darjah Pangkuan Seri Melaka (DPSM), which carries the title Datuk.

She also announced that Sungai Rambai will gain a new landmark with the construction of a jetty at Sungai Kesang to boost tourism activities.

According to her, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) has allocated RM4 million for the project.

“Construction will begin next month and is expected to be completed within eight months.

“It will be a new economic and tourism attraction for the Southern Gateway, as highlighted earlier by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh,” she said. – Bernama