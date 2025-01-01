BUKIT GANTANG: Bukit Gantang residents are enjoying a New Year’s treat as 10 tonnes of fresh fish are being distributed to 10,000 individuals across 31 selected locations within the parliamentary constituency today and tomorrow (Jan 2), to mark the occasion.

Bukit Gantang Member of Parliament Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal said the distribution points were located within the Changkat Jering, Kuala Sepetang, and Trong state constituencies.

“For today, around 7.5 tonnes of ikan lolong and pelaling were distributed at 25 locations across the Changkat Jering and Kuala Sepetang state constituencies. Another 2.5 tonnes will be distributed tomorrow (Jan 2) at six locations in the Trong state constituency.

“The implementation of this programme is aimed at reducing the cost of living for people in my constituency, most of whom are from the B40 group, including the asnaf and single mothers,” he said during a live video call at Dewan Taman Mewah Fasa 1 here today.

Syed Abu Hussin, who is also the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) Task Force (Food Cluster) chairman, said the fresh fish were sourced from fishermen in Kuala Kedah (Kedah), Kuala Perlis (Perlis), Endau (Johor), and Kuantan (Pahang).

Elaborating further, he said the programme would continue to be implemented and expressed hope that more parties would lend their support to ensure its expansion to other areas nationwide.

“If I, as a Member of Parliament, can implement a programme like this, I believe other larger organisations can also do so. It is not for personal gain, but rather for the benefit of the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, resident Siti Aishah Juraimi, 65, said the programme had, to some extent, helped ease the villagers’ cost of living.

“Some may see this free gift (one kg of ikan kembung) as a common offering, but for us, it means a lot as it helps ease my family’s kitchen expenses.

“I hope such programmes continue and benefit more people in the villages around this parliamentary constituency,” said the Kampung Simpang Halt resident.

Another resident, Mohd Alif Azizi, 32, from Kampung Cheh, said that he learnt about the programme through the official Facebook account of the Bukit Gantang MP four days ago.

The factory worker said such an opportunity should not be missed, particularly amid the rising cost of living.

“Previously, many programmes focused on selling goods at discounted prices, but this time, fresh fish is being distributed for free.

“Thank you to Datuk Syed Abu Hussin for always being committed to helping the people in this area, especially with daily necessities,” he said.