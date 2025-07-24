No application needed for SARA aid, MOF warns of fake messages

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has clarified that no application is needed for the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) assistance and warned the public against fake messages claiming “SARA for all.”

The RM100 aid, announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, will be automatically credited to the MyKad of eligible Malaysians aged 18 and above. The MOF urged caution, advising the public not to fall for scams circulating on social media.

“Be cautious and do not be easily deceived by such false messages on social media. If unsure, don’t click - avoid becoming a victim of scams!” the ministry said on its Instagram page.

The SARA aid can be used at selected stores from Aug 31 until Dec 31, 2025. The MOF encouraged the public to rely on official sources for accurate information. - BERNAMA