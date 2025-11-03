PETALING JAYA: Maestra Broadcast Sdn Bhd, the operator of Era FM, has been fined RM250,000 for uploading excessively offensive content on the radio station’s official TikTok account.

According to Sinar Harian, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) stated that after reviewing the company’s arguments, it decided not to suspend Maestra Broadcast Sdn Bhd’s license.

“In making this decision, consideration was also given to the follow-up actions taken by the license holder, the apology issued by the company, and the impact a suspension would have on Melody and Mix FM, which operate under the same license,“ MCMC said on Wednesday.

