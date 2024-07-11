No meeting between MACC chief and customs top brass - Customs DG

PUTRAJAYA: Customs director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin has denied a viral claim of a supposed meeting with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner and customs directors in Genting Highlands from Nov 6 to 8.

She clarified that the event in Genting Highlands is the 2024 National Integrity Conference of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM), organised by the Integrity Branch and attended by JKDM directors and staff at SCAPES Hotel.

She said the conference, themed “Integrity the Aspiration of Dignified Customs”, was officially opened this morning and aims to cultivate a culture of integrity among JKDM officers nationwide and strengthen core values that form the foundation of transparent and credible service.

Anis Rizana said the conference’s objective is to promote a culture of integrity among JKDM personnel in their daily duties and to serve as a platform for sharing information and best practices to reinforce integrity within the department.

“With this clarification, it is hoped that any confusion or baseless speculation can be immediately halted,” she said in a statement today.

Anis Rizana added that the conference also provides an opportunity for JKDM officers to discuss current issues and challenges in strengthening integrity, in line with the values of Efficiency, Agility and Integrity in fulfilling their duties as customs officers.

“This initiative aligns with the JKDM Strategic Plan 2020-2024 under the Integrity Branch. Since 2017, the National Integrity Conference has been an annual JKDM event held in conjunction with National Integrity Day,” she said.

This year, the 2024 National Integrity Conference also features a key agenda item, the Corruption-Free Pledge, witnessed by an MACC representative, as a commitment from JKDM to combat corruption.