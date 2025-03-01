PETALING JAYA: Motorists in Penang who are unable to pay parking fees through the Penang Smart Parking (PSP) app provided by the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) and Penang Island City Council (MBPP) will not face fines temporarily.

According to New Straits Times, State Local Government Committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye said that this decision was made following the issues faced by iPhone users accessing the SP 3.0 app after its latest update.

“I have issued a directive that until the PSP is operational at both MBSP and MBPP, there will be no enforcement of parking fines,” he was quoted as saying.

Motorists have been reassured that they can park without paying and no fines will be imposed.

H’ng reminded all motorists to park in designated parking spaces and not to park haphazardly as other enforcement actions are still ongoing as usual.

“Do not take advantage of the situation and park your vehicle anywhere. While we are relaxing the enforcement of parking fines, other enforcement actions are still ongoing as usual.”

Frustrated motorists have taken to PSP’s Facebook page to share their grievances about the app.

“App keeps crashing! Please don’t update anything if it’s not tried and tested. So inconvenient and much hassle to users. Please fix it as soon as possible,” commented Kevin Neoh.

“After update n done verification, still keep on asking me to do verification but not allowed me to reload money, how am I going to pay my parking? Please do not summon me due to it’s not my problem,” said Simplesonice Yeoh.