Parking fees on Penang island to increase from March 2025

PETALING JAYA: There will be an increase in parking fees at designated locations in Penang island for Penang Smart Parking (PSP) users.

The fee adjustment will begin March 2025.

According to The Star, the revised rated will be the following: RM0.40 to RM0.60 for 30 minutes, RM0.80 to RM1.20 for an hour, and from RM6 to RM9 for a full day.

Penang island Datuk A. Rajendran who approved the decision said the adjustment in parking fees was necessary to cover the maintenance of parking sensors and implement upgrades to improve the PSP system, and not about generating profit.

“Our main goal is to ensure the parking system operates efficiently and continues to benefit all users.

It also helps regulate parking durations to ensure fair access for everyone,” Rajendran was quoted as saying, adding that the adjustment is essential to provide better services to the public.

According to him, the last parking fee revision was done back in the 1990s.

PSP users however can benefit from reduced annual parking rates, which reportedly will drop from RM1,800 to RM1,200 between March and December 2025, while monthly charges will remain unchanged at RM150.

