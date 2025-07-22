No price hikes in Kelantan after SST adjustment, says KPDN

KOTA BHARU: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) in Kelantan has reported no price increases following the Sales and Service Tax (SST) adjustment implemented on July 1. State director Azman Ismail stated that inspections under ‘Op Kesan 4.0’ have monitored 195 essential items across 39 premises.

“Our focus remains on SST-exempt goods like fresh produce and canned foods to prevent unjustified price hikes,” Azman said during a media briefing at PKT Supermarket in Pasir Tumboh. “No complaints or enforcement actions have been recorded so far.”

The ministry will continue monitoring the supply chain from manufacturers to retailers to deter exploitation of the SST adjustment. Azman added that Ops Kesan 4.0 targets SST-affected items, registered businesses, compliance timelines, and profit margins to curb profiteering.

Regarding reports of subsidised cooking oil being resold to food operators, Azman clarified that no formal complaints have been lodged, though investigations are ongoing. “To address leakages, we are testing an app in Sabah, Johor, and Selangor to regulate purchases. Once implemented, it will track Kelantan’s 2,300-metric-tonne quota,” he said. - Bernama