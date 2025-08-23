PUTRAJAYA: The public is reminded not to fly drones without approval from the authorities during preparations and celebrations for National Day 2025 at Dataran Putrajaya from 25 to 31 August.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP Aidi Sham Mohamed confirmed stern action would be taken against violators under Regulation 143 of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016.

Additional enforcement may occur under Section 206(3) of the same regulations.

“Police wish to emphasise that the Federal Territory of Putrajaya is a no-fly zone for drones,” he stated.

The Malaysian Armed Forces will conduct cannon fire during the dress rehearsal on 29 August and on the main event day on 31 August.

Two cannon shots will be fired at Lot 3C1, Precinct 3, at the Putrajaya Ramadan Bazaar site at 8 am on rehearsal day and 14 shots on the event day.

“Residents in Putrajaya and the surrounding areas are advised not to panic or be alarmed upon hearing the cannon fire, which is part of the celebration programme,” he added.

Aidi Sham advised the public to plan their journeys well if they intend to attend the National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya.

“The public is encouraged to use alternative transport facilities provided by the organisers, such as shuttle buses and water taxis for convenience and to save travel time, while also helping to reduce traffic congestion,” he recommended.

The public may contact the Putrajaya Police Hotline at 03-88862222 or any nearby police station for further enquiries.

This year’s National Day celebration carries the theme “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni” and will take place at Dataran Putrajaya. – Bernama