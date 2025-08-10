Non-Malays urged to join Malaysian Armed Forces for national defence

SEREMBAN: Non-Malays are being encouraged to join the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) to strengthen national defence while building a disciplined and promising career.

Negeri Sembilan MAF Indian Veterans Association (PERIM) chairman Major (Rtd) K Ranney said joining the force not only builds resilience and identity but also offers opportunities in diverse career fields, including technical, logistics, medical and engineering.

“The MAF has three branches — the Malaysian Army, Royal Malaysian Navy and Royal Malaysian Air Force.

Within the Army alone, there are over 17 career specialisations, and the same applies to the other branches.

“Many think joining the military means going to war. While training is provided for combat, the roles you take on may not involve going into the jungle.

The scope is much broader, covering a range of expertise,” she told Bernama after the Warriors’ Day memorial ceremony at the Seremban War Memorial today.

Also present were State Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Nicole Tan Lee Koon and over 50 MAF veterans from the Indian, Chinese and Sikh communities.

“Joining the armed forces is not easy. It requires sacrifice. Training is tough and demands strong willpower.

“But the satisfaction upon completing it is indescribable,” she said, adding that various promotional efforts are being undertaken to encourage their participation.

She said the inaugural programme today was held to honour and remember the sacrifices of national heroes who defended the country and fought for independence.

“Events like this are important to appreciate the struggles of our security forces in safeguarding the nation’s peace.

“Our children and the younger generation must understand the hardships the country once endured.

“Such programmes can instil knowledge and deepen their love for the nation,” she said. – Bernama