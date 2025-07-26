Northern Coastal Highway to boost Sarawak connectivity by 2030

LIMBANG: The Northern Coastal Highway (NCH) project is set to transform connectivity and development in northern Sarawak, according to Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The initiative, covering Lawas and Limbang, aims to integrate regions currently separated by Brunei Darussalam.

Nanta highlighted the project’s significance during a technical meeting in Limbang, involving teams from the Sarawak and Federal Public Works Departments (JKR), the Ministry of Works, and RECODA.

“This reflects strong collaboration between the Federal and Sarawak state governments,” he said.

The NCH will provide a domestic route linking Miri, Limbang, and Lawas without passing through Brunei, reducing reliance on the Miri–Temburong–Limbang route, which currently requires four immigration checks.

“This will enhance mobility, ease daily life, and unlock economic opportunities for rural communities,” Nanta added.

Key components include an 87.96 km new road, 10.16 km of access roads, 27 main structures (including 13 bridges), 44 bus stops, and four Rest & Service Areas.

Five sections under Phase 1 are underway, with completion expected by 2030.

Nanta emphasized the broader impact: “This project supports the economy, tourism, logistics, and improves well-being.”

The NCH will also complement the Pan Borneo Highway, linking Sarawak’s central and southern regions with Brunei and Sabah via the Merapok border. - Bernama