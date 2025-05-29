NRES to table National Climate Change bill in August

GEORGE TOWN: The Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (NRES) will table the National Climate Change Bill in August, said its secretary-general Datuk Dr Ching Thoo.

He said the bill has been completed and is being reviewed by the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“The review process is being conducted after the NRES completed engagement sessions with state governments, as the implementation of the proposed law involves their jurisdictions.

“We plan to table it in Parliament during the next session in August. It was previously postponed to June, but we needed time to fine-tune the bill,” he told reporters after today’s launch of the Environmental Sustainability Road Tour 2.0 at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) here.

In January, Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad stated that the ministry was finalising the bill with input from various stakeholders to ensure its comprehensiveness and relevance.

Regarding the use of renewable energy (RE) in the country, Ching Thoo stated that Malaysia is on a positive trajectory towards achieving its 70 per cent RE capacity target, in line with the goals outlined in the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).

“If we look at the current breakdown, it is largely dominated by solar panels, which I believe account for nearly 95 per cent. According to PETRA (Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation) data, we have reached approximately 40 per cent,” he added.