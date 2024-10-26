NUBE members protest in solidarity of member allegedly subjected to racial slurs

PETALING JAYA: National Union of Bank Employee (NUBE) members numbering over 300 turned up at Batu Gajah, Perak, today, to seek justice for a female clerk who was allegedly subject to harassment and racial slurs by a banking executive.

In a statement, NUBE general-secretary, J. Solomon said the bank clerk was allegedly subjected to frequent harassment, rude reactions and called “Hak”, a derogatory Cantonese term meaning “Black”.

This, he said, was aimed directly at belittling her because of her skin colour.

He said the clerk has sought help from her manager, but no action was taken to stop the abuse.

“Even after months of suffering and numerous pleas for help, the bank management failed to act decisively, leaving the clerk to endure emotional and psychological trauma.

“The executive boldly admits to harassing the clerk, including her racist actions and adamantly refuses to apologise despite numerous counselling and an official grievance filed by the victim,” he said in the statement.

He said the bank had merely transferred the executive from one branch to another, which was barely 20 km away.

“The executive’s racism and the bank’s inaction violates basic human dignity and directly contradicts the values the bank claims to uphold,” he said.

Solomon said racism has no place in a multicultural Malaysia where diversity is the cornerstone of our national identity.

“We cannot allow racism to go unchecked and it must be eradicated at all levels, and those who perpetuate it must be held accountable, without exception,” he said.

He said NUBE demands for severe disciplinary action against the executive and others involved in the cover up and a formal public and written apology to the clerk.