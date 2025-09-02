KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Sabah in relief centres rose tonight, while those in Sarawak dropped.

In Sabah, there are currently 1,034 people from 322 families as of 8 pm tonight compared to 989 people from 308 families at 4 pm, with 538 people from 177 families being housed in two centres in Beaufort, 275 people from 71 families in two centres in Knabatangan, and 221 people from 74 families in one centre in Membakut.

“The number of evacuees in Beaufort and Kinabatangan remained the same, while those in Membakut have risen,” the Sabah state disaster management committee said in a statement tonight.

Meanwhile, in Sarawak, the number of evacuees dropped to 1,570 people as of 8 pm from 1,877 people this afternoon.

A total of 613 people are housed in four centres in Bintulu, 603 people in four centres in Mukah, 33 people in two centres in Sibu, and 321 people in four centres in Miri.