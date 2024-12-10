Number of flood victims in Kedah, Perlis decreases ; Perak, Johor unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Kedah and Perlis has decreased as of 8 am today compared to last night, while the number of affected residents in Perak and Johor remains unchanged.

In KEDAH, Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain reported that although Baling is a newly affected district, the number of flood victims has dropped to 2,952 people from 912 families this morning, down from 3,051 people from 938 families last night.

He added that all victims from the five affected districts are currently housed in 22 temporary relief centres.

“Three new centres opened in Baling early this morning, housing 33 individuals from 14 families, while Kota Setar continues to report the highest number of victims, with 1,610 individuals from 484 families located in nine relief centres.

“In Pendang, 507 people from 139 families are sheltered in two relief centres, while in Pokok Sena, 442 individuals from 153 families are in five relief centres. In Kubang Pasu, 360 individuals from 122 families are at three relief centres,“ he said in a statement today.

In PERLIS, the number of flood victims dropped to 119, down from 140 last night, with two relief centres still operating to accommodate all those affected.

State Social Welfare Department (JKM) director Ku Chik Ku Mat Esa, said the two relief centres are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sena in Kangar and SK Arau.

He added that the villages still impacted by the flooding include Kampung Tok Kandang and Kampung Bakau in Kangar, as well as Kampung Titi Besei, Kampung Stesen and Kampung Behor Gelam in Arau.

In JOHOR, State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, reported that the number of flood victims remains at 17 people from three families and they are sheltered at SK Seri Bunut in Batu Pahat.

He added that the affected areas in Batu Pahat include Kampung Talang Bunut, Kampung Olak Batu, and Kampung Parit Nipah Laut.

In PERAK, the JPBN Secretariat reported that the number of flood victims remains unchanged at 136 people from 40 families, who have been residing in two relief centres in Kerian for the past week.

Currently, 71 people from 20 families are still SK Changkat Lobak, while 65 people from 20 families are sheltering at SK Parit Haji Aman relief centre in Bagan Serai.