Number of flood victims in Sabah, Sarawak continues to rise

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Sabah and Sarawak continues to increase with a total of 10,647 people at 78 relief centres (PPS) in both states as of 6 pm today.

In SARAWAK, the number of flood victims increased to 6,718 people (1,825 families), from 5,385 people this morning.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, Bintulu recorded the highest number of evacuees, totalling 1,888 people, followed by Serian (1,501 people) and Tatau (1,045 people). All the evacuees are being accommodated at 49 PPS in the state.

In SABAH, the number of flood victims in the state increased to 3,929 people (1,365 families) this evening, from 2,240 people in the morning.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said 29 PPS have been opened in 10 districts to accommodate the victims.

Kota Marudu recorded the highest number of flood evacuees, totalling 2,355 people, followed by Pitas (379), Lahad Datu (316), Telupid (243), Beluran (177), Kota Belud (162), Sandakan (118), Beaufort (102), Tongod (54) and Paitan (23).

