Nurse shark and other species spotted in Labuan waters boost eco-tourism

LABUAN: A one-metre nurse shark, believed to be a very young juvenile only a few weeks or months old, was spotted in the waters surrounding Rusukan Kecil Island last week.

The rare sighting was made by Labuan Dive Club member Tan Zhi Shan during a recreational dive on 14 September in the Labuan Marine Park.

Labuan Dive Club president Teoh Ming Woei said the discovery was an encouraging sign for the island’s marine ecosystem.

He stated that the sighting of this juvenile nurse shark will enrich the marine life in Labuan waters and benefit recreational diving by adding to the biodiversity that divers can appreciate.

Woei emphasised that the nurse shark is the latest discovery in Labuan waters, reflecting the growing biodiversity of the marine ecosystem and showing that Labuan continues to be an exciting and safe diving destination.

In addition to the nurse shark, members of the club also reported sightings of blacktip and lizard sharks around Kuraman Island and Rusukan Kecil Island.

Woei stressed these species are not harmful to humans and further enhance the diving experience in Labuan.

He explained that nurse sharks, a slow-moving bottom-dwelling species, are generally harmless to humans but are considered vital to marine biodiversity.

Woei noted that the presence of such a young specimen may indicate that Labuan’s waters provide a suitable habitat and nursery ground for marine life, underscoring the importance of protecting coral reefs and surrounding ecosystems.

Rusukan Kecil Island, one of Labuan’s popular marine park islands, is part of the Labuan Marine Park, which also encompasses Pulau Kuraman and Pulau Rusukan Besar.

These islands are well known for their rich marine biodiversity, attracting divers and eco-tourists.

Rusukan Kecil is also being eyed as the site for a new tourism resort, which could further boost the island’s eco-tourism appeal. – Bernama