KUALA LUMPUR: The appointment of PKR deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar and Pakatan Harapan (PH) secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail as joint election directors is expected to give PKR an edge in the upcoming elections.

PKR information chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said both leaders had previously taken on similar roles and brought with them valuable experience and strategic strengths.

“Both have carried out this responsibility before, and in the current context, their appointment gives PKR an advantage, as each leader brings unique strengths that are well-suited for the task,” he said.

“So, I see this as a net positive for PKR, PH, and the Unity Government,” he told reporters at the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya’s Kita MADANI Carnival, held at IWK Eco Park, Lembah Pantai, here today.

Also present was Information Department director-general Julina Johan.

Yesterday, Fahmi, who is also the Communications Minister, in a statement, said that the appointments of Nurul Izzah and Saifuddin Nasution were decided during the PKR Political Bureau and Central Leadership Council (MPP) meeting.

The same meeting also agreed to reappoint Fahmi as PKR information chief, while Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh and William Leong retained their roles as secretary-general and treasurer-general, respectively.