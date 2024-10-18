One dead, two injured in four-vehicle crash

KOTA TINGGI: One person died while two other victims were seriously injured in an accident involving four vehicles at KM56.7, Senai Desaru Highway, Bandar Penawar, near here, at 7.10 pm, yesterday.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Yusof Othman said the accident occurred when a Perodua Bezza driven by a 25-year-old man from Johor Bahru entered the opposite lane.

He said, as a result of the incident, the car in question collided with a lorry which in turn caused the lorry driven by a 47-year-old man to lose control and skid, then collided with a Perodua Alza MPV.

“The Perodua Bezza which collided with the lorry then turned and hit a Yamaha Y15ZR motorcycle. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The passenger of the car and also the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and were sent to Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) for treatment. The lorry driver and the MPV driver were unhurt,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the case was investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.