One family evacuated after floods hit Batang Padang in Perak

IPOH: A temporary relief centre (PPS) was opened last night at Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Klah Baru, near Sungkai, in Batang Padang district, housing six flood victims from one family.

The District Disaster Management Committee, in a statement today, said the victims, from Kampung Klah Baru, were moved to the PPS at midnight.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department said rain is forecast in the afternoon and at night for most districts, including Larut, Matang and Selama, Kerian, Perak Tengah, Hilir Perak, Kinta and Batang Padang.

In an update, Batang Padang District Disaster Management Committee chairman Ahmad Redhauddin Ahmad Shokori said the PPS was closed at 10 am and all the six victims were allowed to return home after the flood waters receded.

“After monitoring the situation together with rescue agencies and the Mukim Sungkai Penghulu’s Office, we found that the situation is safe for the victims to return home to do cleaning work,“ he said.