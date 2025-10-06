One killed, four family members injured in Shah Alam car crash

SHAH ALAM: A 39-year-old man died while his wife and three children were seriously injured when their car skidded and crashed into an electric post in an accident at Persiaran Tengku Ampuan, Section 22, here today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the victim, who was trapped in the driver’s seat, was extricated by firefighters at 1.45 pm before he was confirmed dead by medical officers at the scene.

The victim’s wife, 38, two girls aged seven and four and a seven-month-old baby girl were also seriously hurt and all of them were sent to the hospital by members of the public.

It was understood that the woman was taken to the Shah Alam Hospital while the three children were sent to the KPJ Selangor Specialist Hospital in Section 20.

Ahmad Mukhlis said the operation involved seven personnel and a Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) from the Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Station (BBP). – Bernama