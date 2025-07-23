One-off RM100 aid for every adult M’sian: PM

PETALING JAYA: In a sweeping move to ease financial pressure on Malaysians and uplift the national spirit ahead of Merdeka and Malaysia Day, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday unveiled a RM2 billion cash aid initiative for all adults, a significant boost in subsidies for essential goods and an additional public holiday.

“In celebration of our National Day, I am pleased to announce that every adult Malaysian will receive RM100 through his MyKad under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah scheme,” he said during a special televised address.

The one-off aid will benefit 22 million citizens aged 18 and above. It can be utilised between Aug 31 and Dec 31 at over 4,100 participating outlets nationwide, including Mydin, Lotus’s, Econsave, 99 Speedmart and select local grocery stores.

“That means a household consisting of a husband, wife and two adult children will receive RM400 in total.”

He said with this latest injection, the combined allocation for the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah and Sumbangan Asas Rahmah initiatives will increase to RM15 billion from RM13 billion, making it the largest-ever cash assistance programme in Malaysia’s history and the first time such aid is being extended to all adult Malaysians.

Acknowledging that some recipients may not necessarily need the assistance, Anwar encouraged those in a better financial position to leave the credit unspent.

“For those who choose not to use it, the government intends to channel the unused balance at the end of the year towards programmes that support vulnerable communities next year.”

Anwar also announced that the allocation for the Jualan Rahmah Madani programme would be doubled to RM600 million, up from RM300 million this year, enabling the programme to expand both in frequency and geographic reach, covering 600 state constituencies in the country.

“We want the people to have better access to basic necessities at affordable prices, no matter where they live. We will also expand the range of essential items offered, providing the public with more options and better access to basic necessities at lower prices.”

The programme is part of the government’s broader strategy to make essential goods more affordable for Malaysians and reduce everyday financial strain.

Capping the announcements, Anwar declared that Sept 15, which falls on a Monday, will be a public holiday, effectively creating a long weekend for Malaysians to celebrate the formation of the country.

“This holiday is a token of appreciation for the spirit of togetherness that defines our country. It is also a chance for people to reconnect with their roots or travel locally.”

Further announcements are expected as relief measures are rolled out in phases.