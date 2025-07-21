Only one childcare abuse case in Melaka first half of 2025

MELAKA: Only one case of child abuse at a childcare centre was reported in Melaka during the first half of 2025, marking an 85.7 percent decrease compared to the seven cases recorded in the same period last year.

State Women, Family and Community Development Exco Datuk Kalsom Nordin shared the data during the Melaka legislative assembly sitting.

“According to records from the Melaka Welfare Department, no child abuse cases have been reported at childcare centres so far. However, incidents continue to occur at such centres, whether registered or unregistered,“ she said.

Kalsom emphasised that despite the decline in reported cases, the Welfare Department remains vigilant in enforcing regulations to ensure quality care across all childcare institutions.

The statement came in response to a query from Adly Zahari (PH–Bukit Katil), who sought updates on child abuse statistics in care centres.

Currently, Melaka has 150 registered early childcare centres and 117 registered childcare centres.

Authorities continue to monitor both registered and unregistered facilities to uphold child welfare standards. – Bernama