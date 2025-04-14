SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 4,611 notices, including summonses, for various offences after inspecting 7,335 vehicles during the 11-day Special Hari Raya Aidilfitri (Op HRA) 2025 operations, from March 24 to April 8.

Its director, Hanif Yusabra Yusuf said the offences included vehicle licensing violations, such as expired Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM or road tax) and lack of insurance coverage.

He added that during the operations, 867 summonses were issued for major offences, 726 (driving licence), 1,036 (vehicle licensing), 356 (goods-related violations), 1,014 (technical issues), and 612 (other offences).

“Among the major offences were queue cutting (27), overtaking on double lines (17), failure to obey traffic signals (380), driving on the emergency lane (104), using mobile phones while driving (89), not wearing helmets (70), not wearing seat belts (66), and driving heavy vehicles in the fast lane (114),” he said in a statement today.

A total of 93 vehicles were seized for various offences, including lack of insurance and road tax, as well as foreign nationals driving without a valid licence.

He added that 22 notices were issued to bus owners following inspections at bus terminals.

JPJ also conducted urine tests and of the 127 tests conducted on bus drivers, one driver tested positive for methamphetamine.

“All vehicle owners and drivers are advised to always comply with traffic rules, as doing so not only avoids legal action but also contributes to the safety of all road users,” he said.