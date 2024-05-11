SHAH ALAM: Forty-eight individuals, including foreigners, were arrested in an operation, codenamed Op Noda, at two entertainment centres operating without a valid licence in Kepong and Puchong last Oct 1 and Nov 1.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the raids at the two entertainment centres were conducted following public tip-offs and police intelligence.

He said the raid at the first premises, a shophouse in Desa Aman Puri, Kepong, was carried out at about 11.30 pm last Oct 31, where 25 individuals, comprising a local and 24 foreign nationals were arrested.

“The police also seized several items, including a laptop, and RM528,” he said in a statement today.

He said the second raid was conducted on Nov 1 at about 11.30 pm at a shophouse in Taman Perindustrian Puchong Utama, Puchong, which led to the arrest of 23 individuals, two locals and 21 foreigners.

Both cases are investigated for breach of Immigration laws and regulations and the Selangor entertainment by-laws and regulations.