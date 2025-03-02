KUALA BERANG: The ‘Op Selamat 23’ operations, held across Terengganu in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations from Jan 28 to Feb 2, recorded a notable reduction in road accidents compared to the previous ‘Op Selamat 21’.

State police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said that 170 road accidents were recorded during the operation, a decrease from the 205 incidents in the same operation last year.

He added that a significant decline in the number of summonses issued, with 7,739 summonses handed out during ‘Op Selamat 23’, compared to 13,405 in ‘Op Selamat 21’.

“The number of fatal accidents also dropped, from three during ‘Op Selamat 21’ to just one in ‘Op Selamat 23’,” he said.

“In total, 54 operations were conducted during the seven-day ‘Op Selamat 23’ period,“ he said after witnessing the handing-over of duties for the Hulu Terengganu district police chief today.

During today’s ceremony, Supt Sharudin Abdul Wahab assumed the role of the new Hulu Terengganu district police chief, taking over from DSP Zainul Mujahidin Mat Yudin, who has been transferred to the Terengganu contingent police headquarters (IPK).

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Mohd Khairi said that approximately 40 per cent of the 3,900 police personnel in Terengganu have been identified as having a Body Mass Index (BMI) above 28.

To address this, various programmes, including sports and recreational activities, have been planned to help personnel meet the required BMI standards as part of efforts to secure promotions.

“Key initiatives, such as bicycle rides and hill climbing programmes, aimed to help personnel achieve and maintain an ideal weight. However, these efforts are not solely focused on promotions; it’s also crucial that police officers maintain good health and physical fitness to perform their duties effectively,“ he said.