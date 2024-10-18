Op Tunjang: MACC opens 37 investigation papers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has opened 37 investigation papers (IPs) following the arrest of 37 individuals including civil servants for alleged involvement in a cartel accused of making false claims through Op Tunjang.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the IPs are expected to be completed next month, following which further action would be taken, including charging them in court.

He told reporters this after attending the signing ceremony of the Governance Improvement Report between the MACC and the Social Security Organisation (Socso) at Menara Perkeso here today.

Meanwhile, Socso Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said Socso will continue to strengthen its cooperation with MACC and improvements to be made, especially in terms of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent irresponsible parties from making false disability claims.