Orang Asli want extreme 4WD sports barred as village roads turn into muddy mess during monsoon

GUA MUSANG: The Orang Asli community in the interior of Gua Musang district requested for a ‘moratorium of sorts’ on extreme sports, in that all four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicles should not use the main route of their village during this turbulent Northeast Monsoon (MTL).

Chairman of Pos Balar Orang Asli Village Security and Development Committee, Hanan Anjang said that currently the road to Pos Balar has suffered a lot of damage with potholes appearing and muddy roads churned up into a quagmire as a result of the torrential rains.

He said extreme vehicle sports activities or mountain trekking are not suitable to be held during the rainy season due to safety factors and which can damage ‘communication roads’ linking Orang Asli villages.

“Residents at several posts such as Pos Bihai, Pos Balar, Pos Belatim as well as Pos Simpor and Pos Gob are protesting the 4WD activities that damage the surface of the link roads and land at the locations where they live,” he said at Pos Balar here today.

Meanwhile, a resident Ahmadi Jalil Baiyor, 42, said their main red dirt road would turn into thick mud if many vehicles passed through it at the same time.

“When it pours, the ground becomes soft and easily damaged because it is driven on with heavy-duty vehicle tyres that are larger than normal vehicle tyres. Therefore, please stop any extreme vehicle sports in our area,” he pleaded, not unless the 4WD is carrying supplies as would be the case in these remote parts.