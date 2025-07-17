Over 100 illegal bases found along Kelantan-Thailand border

KOTA BHARU: More than 100 illegal bases remain active along the Kelantan-Thailand border despite intensified enforcement efforts and the closure of unauthorised routes since December last year.

The General Operations Force (GOF) Southeast Brigade commander, Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid, confirmed the presence of these bases in Tumpat, Pasir Mas, and Tanah Merah districts, which serve as key pathways for cross-border violations.

“The terrain and the proximity of these illegal bases to public settlements make continuous monitoring challenging,“ he told Bernama.

Between January 1 and July 14 this year, 71 individuals were arrested for illegally crossing the border via Sungai Golok. The detainees included 54 men and 17 women from Malaysia, Thailand, Pakistan, and Myanmar.

All arrests were made under Section 5(2) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, involving 42 Malaysians, 26 Thais, two Pakistanis, and one Myanmar national. Nik Ros Azhan noted that most arrests occurred along Sungai Golok, previously the main route for border residents.

“Although the closure order was issued some time ago, there are still individuals who try to take advantage of these illegal routes without considering the security and legal risks,“ he said.

Some detainees claimed they crossed briefly for shopping, visiting relatives, or leisure, while others sought informal employment in construction, plantations, and restaurants.

Additionally, some arrests were linked to the smuggling of subsidised goods.

Since Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat ordered the shutdown of illegal jetties and bases in December 2024, residents with relatives across the border have been compelled to use the official Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security (ICQS) complex.

The stricter enforcement has also affected boat operators along Sungai Golok, who now face declining customers as border crossings are no longer unrestricted.

Nik Ros Azhan stressed that the GOF, alongside other security agencies, will continue tightening border control to protect national sovereignty.

“Anyone wishing to enter the neighbouring country must use legal routes and comply with immigration laws,“ he said.

On July 5, Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan called for stronger border enforcement through increased manpower, improved security assets, and better inter-agency coordination.

He highlighted that the numerous illegal routes along the Kelantan-Thailand border remain a critical national security issue. - Bernama