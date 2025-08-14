Over 100,000 foreigners in Sabah registered in digital data system

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 113,282 foreigners employed in Sabah’s plantation sector have registered in the centralised digital data system.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated that the system facilitates real-time monitoring and management of foreign workers.

He clarified that the digital data collection is unrelated to citizenship or permanent residency issues.

The minister spoke after chairing key meetings on foreigner management and citizenship status in Sabah.

The meetings were led by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor at Menara Kinabalu.

Saifuddin Nasution announced plans to expand data collection to agriculture, manufacturing, and mining sectors.

A moratorium on enforcement will allow foreign workers time to register under the digital system.

He emphasised the need for accurate data to shape policies on foreign residents in Sabah.

The state government will provide a specific period for the moratorium’s implementation.

The meetings also addressed efforts to relocate the Palauh or Bajau Laut community for land-based employment.

Saifuddin Nasution refuted claims that the community is neglected, highlighting government initiatives.

Additionally, 1,247 out of 2,000 citizenship applications were approved at the JKKSK meeting.

These applications spanned from 2021 to last year and were assessed under Article 15A of the Federal Constitution.

Article 15A allows for citizenship grants in special circumstances.

The committee’s role is to review such applications under constitutional provisions. - Bernama