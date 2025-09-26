Over 11,000 advocacy notices issued in first three days of Op PUU

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur traffic police issued a total of 11,308 advocacy notices during the first three days of the law compliance operation codenamed Op Pematuhan Undang-Undang (Op PUU).

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad stated that the notices, issued as of yesterday, covered various categories of vehicles and pedestrians.

He confirmed that the breakdown included 4,587 motorcycles, 4,664 cars, 315 vans, 253 lorries, 265 taxis and 1,224 pedestrians.

“Of the total, the highest number of offences involved traffic obstruction, with 5,217 notices issued, followed by ignoring traffic lights (2,489), failure to use pedestrian crossings (1,139) and dirty, blurred, fancy or non-compliant number plates (927),” he said in a statement today.

Mohamed Usuf added that other recorded offences included stopping past the white line (389 notices), not wearing helmets (407), not wearing seat belts (325), stopping in the yellow box (219) and modifying motorcycles (196).

He further revealed that between September 6 and yesterday, Kuala Lumpur JSPT had issued a cumulative total of 60,596 advocacy notices to road users.

The Op PUU operation, which launched on September 6, uses an advocacy approach for minor traffic offences before immediate summons action takes effect on October 1. – Bernama